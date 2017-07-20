Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Thailand’s PTT considers taking stake in Petronas’ gas facility

Thursday July 20, 2017
01:14 PM GMT+8

Tools

Cars stop at a PTT Public Company Limited’s gas station in Bangkok January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/FilesCars stop at a PTT Public Company Limited’s gas station in Bangkok January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/FilesBANGKOK, July 20 — Thailand’s state-owned oil and gas giant PTT Plc is considering taking a stake in a natural gas liquefaction plant to be built in Malaysia, a company spokesman said today.

PTT’s board will consider the project tomorrow, to be built with Malaysia’s Petronas, making a decision on the size of any potential stake, the spokesman added.

That came after the Bangkok Post yesterday cited Wirat Uanarumit, chief operating officer of PTT’s upstream petroleum and gas business, as saying that the company was looking to hold a 10-percent stake in the new facility.

Petronas did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Last month, PTT and PTTEP Exploration and Production , its upstream arm, jointly established PTT Global LNG, which would be expected to hold any stake in the Malaysia terminal.

PTT has a growing interest in importing natural gas for power generation as domestic sources begin to dwindle.

The company is seen as a potential buyer of the SK316 natural gas block in Malaysia’s Sarawak. — Reuters

