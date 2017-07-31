Teh Hong Piow leaving as Public Bank chairman

Tan Sri Teh Hong Piow will relinquish his position as chairman of Public Bank Bhd on January 1. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Tan Sri Teh Hong Piow will relinquish his position as chairman of Public Bank Bhd on January 1, according to national news agency Bernama.

Teh founded Public Bank in 1966, and turned it into one of the region’s largest financial institutions.

Teh, 87, is also one of the richest men in the world, with an estimated net worth of almost US$5 billion (RM21.4 billion), according to Forbes.

The tycoon is venerated by the bank’s employees, as demonstrated in a fawning performance to fete Teh during the company’s 45th annual dinner.

Teh will also step down as the chairman of Public Islamic Bank Bhd (PIBB) and Public Investment Bank Bhd (PIVB), but remain as a non-executive director for both.

“The smooth transition of the succession of the chairmanship of PBB, PIBB and PIVB are in place and the details relating to the appointment of the new chairman of PBB will be announced at an appropriate time,” the bank said in a statement.

PBB’s share price dove 26 sen to RM20.28 following the announcement.

The decline also shaved 1.722 points off the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI).