Stocks in Asia dip as haven rally subsides

Tuesday September 26, 2017
A pedestrian looks at an electronic board displaying various countries' stock market indices outside a brokerage in Tokyo. — Reuters picA pedestrian looks at an electronic board displaying various countries' stock market indices outside a brokerage in Tokyo. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Sept 26 — Financial markets showed signs of stabilizing after a fresh trigger from North Korea had sent money into haven assets, with focus returning to comments from central bank policy makers.

Equities in Asia began this morning mixed as gains in gold and the yen petered out. North Korea had injected a note of caution to markets yesterday after its foreign minister declared that the nation can shoot down US warplanes.

Focus remains on Chinese property developers, as one of the world’s most extreme stock rallies gets a reality check.

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho described President Donald Trump’s recent comments as tantamount to a declaration of war. 

The White House denied it has declared war on Pyongyang, while China’s ambassador to the UN told Reuters the situation is “getting too dangerous.”

“This does represent a significant escalation in rhetoric and raises the risk of a tactical misstep,” said Tapas Strickland, a Sydney-based economist at National Australia Bank Ltd.

A speech by Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen this morning will be parsed as policy makers continue to disagree on whether to raise US interest rates again this year.

New York Fed president William Dudley argued the US central bank should stick with its strategy of gradual monetary policy tightening, a view echoed by Yellen.

Meanwhile, Chicago Fed president Charles Evans urged caution as did Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari. Investors see a roughly 60 per cent chance that rates will be increased again in December following moves in March and June. — Bloomberg

