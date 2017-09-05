Stocks fall as Korea tensions flare; dollar drops

An employee of a foreign exchange trading company works near monitors showing TV news on North Korea’s nuclear test (right) in Tokyo September 4, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Sept 5 — Stocks fell, while gold and the yen climbed as geopolitical tensions flared again, with US President Donald Trump weighing new economic sanctions that could target China after a nuclear test Sunday by North Korea. The dollar dropped for a third day.

S&P 500 Index futures retreated and the Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined after a report that Pyongyang is preparing to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile. Most European government bonds advanced and the yen and Swiss franc led currency gains. Gold rose to an 11-month high. Gasoline declined to the lowest in more than a week as some US Gulf Coast refineries said they plan to resume operations following shutdowns forced by flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

The White House warned any nation doing business with Kim Jong Un’s regime would be met with economic sanctions and trade embargoes, and his defence chief said the US has “many military options.” North Korea said Sunday it successfully tested a hydrogen bomb with “unprecedentedly big power.” The test, the first since Trump took office, is a new hurdle for markets that have proven resilient to recent bouts of tension on the Korean peninsula.

“Expect some short-term risk-aversion trades,” Citigroup Inc. economists led by Johanna Chua wrote in a client note. “But such market moves tend to be short-lived, as typically tensions defuse quickly. So unless the global response to this test raises the probability of a military strike or North Korean regime collapse (both unlikely), this time may play out similarly.”

Some investors are choosing to hold more cash in the face of increasing geopolitical instability. Nader Naeimi, who heads a dynamic investment fund at AMP Capital in Sydney and helps manage about US$110 billion, has about 30 per cent of his holdings in cash, while Chicago-based Ariel Investments is holding more cash versus its target in the event a pullback creates buying opportunities.

“While today’s fall in risk assets might not be deep, the process is one of an incremental rise in market volatility,” Naeimi said. This “will culminate in a deeper-than-expected correction,” he said.

Among other key events this week:

A plethora of China data is scheduled for this week. Trade figures are anticipated to show another month of solid export growth, while FX reserves probably continued to rise on stricter capital controls, robust growth and a stronger yuan, Bloomberg Intelligence said. Caixin’s China services PMI and consumer and producer price data are also out. In Japan, second-quarter GDP, may be revised downward. The European Central Bank meets on Thursday.

President Mario Draghi will express concern over the euro’s strength when the ECB meets this week, but won’t say much about his asset-purchase programme’s future, according to a survey. Several Federal Reserve officials speak this week, including member of the Board of Governors Lael Brainard, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and New York Fed President Bill Dudley, who all have expressed doubt about the need for another rate hike this year. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, who has argued for a gradual pace of tightening despite tepid inflation, will also talk.

And here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.3 per cent as of 4:06pm in New York. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index sank 0.5 per cent. Brazil’s Ibovespa advanced 0.2 per cent. The MSCI All-Country World Index retreated 0.2 per cent, the largest dip in more than two weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1 per cent. The euro advanced 0.3 per cent to US$1.1896. The Japanese yen jumped 0.5 per cent to 109.66 per dollar, the largest climb in more than three weeks. The Swiss franc gained 0.8 per cent to US$0.957.

Bonds

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.37 per cent. Britain’s 10-year yield dipped less than one basis point to 1.05 per cent.

Commodities

Gold gained 0.7 per cent to US$1,335.46 an ounce, the highest since November. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.5 per cent to US$47.51 a barrel. Copper advanced 0.9 per cent to US$3.15 a pound, the strongest in about three years. Nickel advanced 1.3 per cent to US$12,190 per metric ton, the highest in more than two years.

Asia

Japan’s Topix index ended 1 per cent lower, while South Korea’s Kospi index lost 1.2 per cent and the S&P/ASX 200 Index in Sydney declined 0.4 per cent. The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong fell 1 per cent. Indexes rose in China. The Philippines’ main gauge jumped 1 per cent. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.6 per cent, poised for its worst decline since August 11. — Bloomberg