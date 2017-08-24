South Korean won, peso lead gains but tone cautious ahead of Jackson Hole

SINGAPORE, Aug 24 — The South Korean won and the Philippine peso led Asian gains against the US dollar today, but traders were cautious ahead of a gathering of global central bankers inJackson Hole, Wyoming.

Analysts said President Donald Trump's threat yesterday to shut down the US government and possibly pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) also put investors on edge.

"Asian currencies are in range trade today. They are susceptible to external uncertainty such as US political turmoil, the US debt ceiling and are awaiting the Jackson Hole symposium," said Qi Gao, Asia FX Strategist at Scotiabank.

The won's gains were due largely to easing tensions over North Korea, while the peso was likely correcting after recent heavy selling, he added.

However, worries over North Korea will linger, he said.

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the North's successful submarine-launched ballistic missile test.

Both the won and peso rose more than a quarter of a per cent each.

The peso, which had been plumbing 11-year lows, firmed for the third straight day after the central bank warned traders that it would intervene in the currency market to curb any speculative activity on Monday.

Trump's remarks came ahead of a looming debate in Congress over raising the debt ceiling.

"During the last two episodes of a debt ceiling crisis in July 2011 and October 2013, AXJ currencies strengthened against the USD as investors sold off US assets, but weakened after the crisis was averted," said Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ said in a research note. "We think that a similar scenario may happen this time, assuming that a government shutdown is averted and the debt ceiling is raised."

Investors are awaiting speeches from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi at the Jackson Hole symposium tomorrow.

While both Yellen and Draghi are not expected to be deliver any fresh policy messages in the conference, investors were wary of any signals that could affect regional currencies.

Thai baht

Thai baht was up 0.09 per cent against the US dollar today. Leading the regional gains this year, some analysts said the baht is overvalued given recent signs its export recovery may be losing momentum.

Thailand's customs-cleared annual exports rose for a fifth straight month in July, but fell short of expectations leading to the country's first trade deficit in more than two years.

"Thailand’s growth has been disappointing. And inflation is lowest among the Asian economies. The economy is screaming for increase in policy accommodation." said Prakash Sakpal, an economist at ING in Singapore in a note.

"We expect the Bank of Thailand will be the next Asian central bank to ease monetary policy after Bank Indonesia and the Reserve Bank of India." — Reuters