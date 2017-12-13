South-east Asia stocks trade sideways, Singapore slips

Thai shares are the top gainers in South-east Asia, rising as much as 0.4 per cent. — Reuters pic SINGAPORE, Dec 13 — South-east Asian stock markets traded sideways today ahead of a US Federal Reserve meeting outcome that could hint at the pace of rate tightening in the world's largest economy.

The Fed is seen raising its benchmark rate to between 1.25 per cent and 1.50 per cent at its two-day policy meeting which concludes later today.

The focus will be on clues to the pace of tightening next year as inflation remains cool. However, the US central bank's decision may be influenced by rising producer prices which point to a broad acceleration in wholesale inflation.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.2 per cent higher at 0324 GMT.

In South-east Asia, Singapore shares came off a more than two-and-a-half-year high to trade lower after three straight sessions of sharp gains, with financials accounting for most of the losses.

United Overseas Bank and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp dropped over 1 per cent each, while DBS Group declined 0.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, the city-state slightly lowered the amount of land it plans to sell for private housing in the first half of 2018 as it seeks to strike a balance between a potential future glut of residential units and current demand from developers.

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd, whose unit MCL Land Ltd operates as a residential developer in Singapore, fell 1.5 per cent, heading for a fourth straight session of drop.

Philippine shares scaled back from a near three-week high to trade marginally lower. Food processor Universal Robina Corp jumped as much as 6.3 per cent to its highest in nearly 10 weeks, while heavyweight SM Investments Corp dropped up to 2 per cent.

Thai shares were the top gainers in South-east Asia, rising as much as 0.4 per cent, while Indonesia declined 0.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, Manila-based Asian Development Bank raised its economic growth estimate for developing Asia to 6 per cent for this year from 5.9 per cent, citing stronger-than-expected exports and China's resilience.

South-east Asian stock markets had gained 5.4 per cent to 39.5 per cent so far this year as of yesterday's close, with Vietnam emerging as the top performer.

Vietnam shares rose as much as 0.6 per cent before giving up gains to trade slightly lower. — Reuters