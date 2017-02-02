Sony cuts annual profit view on movie business writedown

A logo of Sony Corp is seen outside its showroom in Tokyo February 5, 2014. — Reuters picTOKYO, Feb 2 — Sony Corp today cut its full-year outlook for operating profit today after the Japanese TV-to-gaming group took a US$1 billion (RM4.43 billion) writedown on its struggling movie business.

Sony forecast group operating pro’ of ¥240 billion (US$2.13 billion, RM9.5 billion) for the year ending in March, down from a previous estimate of ¥270 billion.

It also said October-December operating profit fell to ¥92.4 billion from ¥202.1 billion a year earlier.

The company said earlier this week it had cut the goodwill value of its movie business by ¥112.1 billion due to a dimming outlook for earnings from DVD and Blu-ray discs.

But a weaker yen and an image sensor business recovering from April earthquakes at Japanese plants helped partially offset the movie business writedown.

Sony has stressed that the pictures segment overall — including television programmes and media networks — would improve through efforts to cut costs and bolster income from intellectual property. The segment "continues to be an important business," it has said.

Sony’s pictures segment, which accounts for some 10 per cent of the company’s overall sales, is regarded as a key growth driver under its current three-year business plan through March 2018, along with image sensors, videogames and music.

Pictures supported Sony’s earnings during years of struggle in its core consumer electronics business. Its profitability prompted activist shareholder Daniel Loeb to urge Sony in 2013 to partially spin off the segment as well as the music arm to free up cash to revive the electronics business. — Reuters