Solid data, Apple help lift global stocks

A shattered large glass panel, part of Apple's cube store on Fifth Avenue, damaged from the results of the snowstorm on Tuesday is seen in New York, January 23, 2014. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Feb 2 ― Wall Street stocks finished higher yesterday following strong Apple earnings, solid US economic data and a fairly upbeat outlook from the Federal Reserve.

The gains in the US capped a good day for global stocks, with European and Japanese markets also climbing. Stocks were pressured earlier in the week on worries about emerging trade and immigration policies from US President Donald Trump.

The heavy calendar of economic news in the US let investors shift attention from Trump, analysts said.

“There’s not much new in terms of controversy around the president, so we got to focus on things like earnings and economic data and that’s always constructive,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities.

Apple, the biggest company by market capitalisation, powered up 6.7 per cent after reporting record revenues on Tuesday after the market close of US$78.4 billion (RM347.3 billion) in the first quarter due to its highest-ever volume of iPhone sales at 78.3 million.

US data early in the day showed strong increases in private-sector hiring and manufacturing sector activity in January. That set the stage for the Fed’s policy statement, which contained no major surprises.

While striking an optimistic tone about the outlook for the economy, the central bank statement gave no hint of increased concern about possible spending or tax policies by the Trump administration that might create pressure to hike rates faster.

The Fed said it still expects to raise interest rates only gradually. The statement lays the groundwork for hikes later in the year, analysts said, though the timing is a subject of debate.

“The statement suggests (the Fed) is comfortable with the progress ... and sees risks to the economic outlook as roughly balanced,” said a note from Barclays.

The dollar rose against the euro and the yen, while oil prices rose on signs members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are cutting output.

Earlier, markets in Paris and Frankfurt both gained about 1 per cent, while Tokyo’s Nikkei climbed 0.6 per cent.

Key figures around 2200 GMT

New York - Dow: UP 0.1 per cent at 19,890.94 (close)

New York - S&P 500: UP less than 0.1 per cent at 2,279.55 (close)

New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.5 per cent at 5,642.69 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 per cent at 7,107.65 points (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 1.1 per cent at 11,659.50 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.0 per cent at 4,794.58 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.9 per cent at 3,258.92 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.6 at 19,148.08 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 23,318.39 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: Closed for holiday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.0766 from $1.0797

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.2657 from $1.2576

Dollar/yen: UP at ¥113.27 from ¥112.85

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP US$1.07 at US$53.88 per barrel

Oil - Brent North Sea: UP US$1.10 at US$56.80 per barrel ― AFP