SMEs agile enough to adapt to digitalisation for manufacturing facilities

3-D printing and can help Malaysian SMEs grow tremendously. — AFP picMUNICH, Dec 31 — Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are agile enough to adapt and use digitalisation through big data, cloud computing, the Internet of Things (IOT) sensors and 3-D printing through all aspects of manufacturing and production.

Through these digitalisation technologies, SMEs have the ability to enhance the operation of machines and devices, manoeuvre the movement of all material from different locations, as well as the consumption of energy by the minute.

These are the technologies involved in the Industry 4.0 initiative worldwide which include robotics and machine learning.

Industry 4.0 was created in Germany and made huge changes in machine intelligence and automation driven by software, computing power and sensor hardware.

To learn and keep abreast of Industry 4.0 and digitalisation issues, 21 Malaysian journalists were sponsored by the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) and K Pintar on a study tour to Germany from Dec 4-10.

During the workshop on the road from Berlin to Stuttgart and in Munich, Malaysian media practitioners had an opportunity to visit the FabLab Berlin, a place where anyone or SMEs can build prototypes using 3-D printing before undertaking mass production.

The media was also introduced to some of the equipment used in the IOT.

The technology is definitely a game changer in many ways as it can instantly print parts and entire products, anywhere in the world.

3-D printing is available in Malaysia and can help SMEs grow tremendously as they can take the risk of creating designs without the burden of a heavy investment.

It is time for Malaysian SMEs to keep up with the changes and “learn how to learn” through digital education opportunities due to the rapid growth of technology and the required skill sets.

HRDF Deputy Chief Executive Muhammad Ghazali Abdul Aziz said technicians of the future won’t just maintain machines.

“They need to also know about cloud computing, integrate cloud communication with the machines, and create interfaces between one machine and another.

“To achieve this, HRDF has introduced programmes like the National Empowerment in Certification and Training for Next Generation Workers (NECT-GEN).

“To help talent handle digitalisation of production, it covers areas such as Big Data, Cloud Computing, the Internet of Things (IOT), Cyber Security and Vertical Integration,” he told Bernama.

The seven-day Industry 4.0 and Digitalisation Study Programme in Germany was also organised in collaboration with the Berlin-based European School of Management and Technology (Esmi) and the Malaysian Press Club.

Esmi is an international business school founded by 25 leading global companies and institutions which are reputedly among the most effective to educate people on Industry 4.0, digitalisation through the IOT, crisis reporting and its related areas.

Throughout the course, the 21 media practitioners were exposed to Industry 4.0 and Digitalisation through IOT via a combination of classroom sessions and on-site visits to Porsche, Festo, BMW, Impact Hub, FabLab Berlin and IDG Communications Media AG, among others. — Bernama