Singapore’s ComfortDelGro taxis to accept cashless mobile payment

SINGAPORE, July 2 ComfortDelGro is the first taxi company globally to offer this service for flag-down trips, the company announced on Sunday. — TODAY file pic 4 — All rides on ComfortDelGro taxis, including flag-down rides, can be paid for using digital payment service Masterpass from next month.

It is the first taxi company globally to offer this service for flag-down trips, the company announced yesterday.

There will be no administration fees and Goods and Services Tax for the flag-down payment mode, and passengers need not present the debit or credit card to the driver.

Before the end of their trip, passengers will need to select the “Pay for Street Hail” option on the ComfortDelGro app, said the company.

“They then use the app to scan the QR Code that’s on the taxi’s cashless payment terminal or key in the taxi number to pair the trip to Masterpass,” it said in a press release yesterday.

“Once the trip is successfully paired up with Masterpass, a push notification is sent to the passengers’ smartphones. At the end of the trip, passengers select ‘OK’ to proceed with the payment before disembarking.”

Mastercard Singapore country manager Deborah Heng said: “The transit space is a key area where delivering a seamless payment solution improves commuters’ experience.

“We’ve seen tremendous response to our Masterpass digital payment service within the ComfortDelGro app as commuters in Singapore continue to seek fast, convenient and secure payments.

“With the extension of Masterpass for Street Hail, the first for Mastercard globally, consumers will enjoy the same seamless experience where passengers and taxi drivers will no longer have to wait and settle payment by cash or card at their destination.”

ComfortDelGro said passengers can also look out for promotions when they use Masterpass for its taxi trips.

“Presently, passengers can enjoy S$3 (RM9.43) off when they use the promo code MCPASS for taxi bookings made through the ComfortDelGro app,” it added. — TODAY