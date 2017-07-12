Singapore sentences ex-BSI banker to additional jail time

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has wrapped up a two-year probe into flows related to the Malaysian investment fund. — AFP picSINGAPORE, July 12 — A Singapore court jailed a former wealth manager of Swiss bank BSI for four-and-a-half years today for money laundering and cheating in a case linked to an investigation involving the Malaysian fund 1MDB.

The former banker, Yeo Jiawei, is serving a 30-month term on charges of perverting the course of justice by urging witnesses to lie to police and destroy evidence during the investigation into illicitly transferred funds linked to Malaysian sovereign wealth fund, 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Yeo, 34, who denied perverting the course justice last year, pleaded guilty to money laundering and cheating today.

“The two schemes to secretly profit were dishonestly concealed from BSI Singapore ... and resulted in the accused earning in excess of US$3.5 million (RM15 million) in illicit profits,” the public prosecutor said.

Yeo’s admission of guilt came after the Monetary Authority of Singapore wrapped up a two-year probe into flows related to the Malaysian investment fund.

Prosecutors named him as a central figure linked to Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, who was identified by Singapore police as a “key person of interest” in their probe. Low has also been characterised by US investigators as the controller of a plan to drain billions from 1MDB.

The Malaysian fund, at the heart of several money laundering and corruption probes across the globe, has consistently denied any wrongdoing. Low has previously described his role with 1MDB as informal consulting that didn’t break any laws.

Yeo had referred to Low as “boss” and spent at least one night at his house, according to earlier court proceedings. Yeo previously said it was a misunderstanding that he worked for Low.

Singapore has imposed a total of S$29.1 million (RM90.3 million) in penalties on eight banks as part of its 1MDB probes.

Credit Suisse Group AG and United Overseas Bank Ltd were among the firms that paid penalties, while BSI and Falcon Private Bank Ltd were also ordered to shut their local operations. Five people, including Yeo, have been convicted in Singapore, the only country so far to have criminally charged bankers.

Yeo accumulated a net worth of S$23.9 million through “secret profits” in the 15 months after he left BSI in June 2014, prosecutors said in an earlier hearing. Yeo had said the money was earned legitimately.

Yeo’s lawyer Derek Kang said today that his client came from a humble background and had “no chance” of working again in the finance industry. Yeo will give up the profits he made from the offences, Kang said. — Reuters/Bloomberg