Short-term rates to remain steady on BNM intervention

Monday September 25, 2017
10:07 AM GMT+8

BNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM34.47 billion in the conventional system and RM14.01 billion in Islamic funds. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaBNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM34.47 billion in the conventional system and RM14.01 billion in Islamic funds. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Short-term rates are expected to remain steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

BNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM34.47 billion in the conventional system and RM14.01 billion in Islamic funds.

It will conduct RM2 billion conventional money market tenders, each for seven days, 14 days, 21 days and 30 days, respectively, and Qard tenders comprising RM900 million for seven days, RM1.4 billion for 14 days and 21 days, respectively. 

At 4pm, BNM will conduct up to RM26.5 billion in conventional overnight tender and a RM10.3 billion Qard overnight tender. — Bernama

