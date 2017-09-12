Short-term rates to remain steady on BNM intervention

The central bank will conduct four conventional money market tenders comprising RM2 billion each for seven days, 14 days, 21 days and 30 days, respectively. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Short-term rates are expected to remain steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

It estimated today’s liquidity at RM34.04 billion in the conventional system and RM10.63 billion in Islamic funds.

The central bank will conduct four conventional money market tenders comprising RM2 billion each for seven days, 14 days, 21 days and 30 days, respectively.

It also will call for three Qard tenders of RM500 million for seven days, RM1.8 billion for 14 days and RM800 million for 21 days.

At 4pm, the central bank will conduct up to RM26.0 billion in conventional overnight tender and a RM7.6 billion Qard overnight tender. — Bernama