Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Short-term rates to remain stable on BNM intervention

Wednesday August 23, 2017
10:39 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: The Clooneys donate US$1mThe Edit: The Clooneys donate US$1m

The Edit: Indian miners are dicing with death in search of graniteThe Edit: Indian miners are dicing with death in search of granite

The Edit: Linkin Park plan public event to honour Chester BenningtonThe Edit: Linkin Park plan public event to honour Chester Bennington

The Edit: The turbulent history of Samsung’s Galaxy NoteThe Edit: The turbulent history of Samsung’s Galaxy Note

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

BNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM32.07 billion in the conventional system and RM13.55 billion in Islamic funds. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaBNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM32.07 billion in the conventional system and RM13.55 billion in Islamic funds. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

BNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM32.07 billion in the conventional system and RM13.55 billion in Islamic funds.

The central bank will conduct three conventional money market tenders comprising RM2 billion for seven days and 14 days, respectively, and RM1 billion for 21 days.

It will also call for three Qard tenders comprising RM300 million for seven days, RM3.10 billion for 14 days and RM800 million for 21 days.

At 4 pm, BNM will conduct up to RM27.10 billion in conventional overnight tenders and a RM9.4 billion Qard overnight tender. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline