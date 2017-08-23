Short-term rates to remain stable on BNM intervention

BNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM32.07 billion in the conventional system and RM13.55 billion in Islamic funds. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

The central bank will conduct three conventional money market tenders comprising RM2 billion for seven days and 14 days, respectively, and RM1 billion for 21 days.

It will also call for three Qard tenders comprising RM300 million for seven days, RM3.10 billion for 14 days and RM800 million for 21 days.

At 4 pm, BNM will conduct up to RM27.10 billion in conventional overnight tenders and a RM9.4 billion Qard overnight tender. — Bernama