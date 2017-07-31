Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Short-term rates to remain stable on BNM intervention

Monday July 31, 2017
09:59 AM GMT+8

Bank Negara estimated today’s liquidity at RM43.67 billion in the conventional system and RM14.21 billion in Islamic funds. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaBank Negara estimated today’s liquidity at RM43.67 billion in the conventional system and RM14.21 billion in Islamic funds. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) intervening to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

BNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM43.67 billion in the conventional system and RM14.21 billion in Islamic funds.

The central bank will conduct a range maturity auction tender for RM10 billion for 2— 92 days and a RM800 million commodity murabahah programme for 30 days. 

It would also call for three Qard tenders of RM1.30 billion for seven days, RM700 million for 14 days and RM1.0 billion for 21 days, as well as, a repo tender of RM100 million for 30 days. 

At 4 pm, BNM will conduct up to RM33.6 billion in conventional overnight tenders and a RM10.5 billion Qard overnight tender. — Bernama

