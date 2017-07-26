Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Short-term rates to remain stable on BNM intervention

Wednesday July 26, 2017
11:40 AM GMT+8

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 ― Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) intervening to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

BNM estimated today's liquidity at RM26.695 billion in the conventional system and RM11.595 billion in Islamic funds.

The central bank will conduct three money market tenders comprising RM2 billion for seven days, RM1 billion for 14 days and RM2 billion for 21 days.

It would also call for three Qard tenders of  RM1.4 billion for seven days, RM500 million for 14 days and  RM500 million for 21 days.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct up to RM24.7 billion in conventional overnight tenders and RM9.2 billion Qard overnight tender. ― Bernama

