Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Short-term rates to remain stable on BNM intervention

Thursday April 20, 2017
10:36 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

US man dies ‘peacefully’ after told Trump was impeachedUS man dies ‘peacefully’ after told Trump was impeached

Pregnant Williams may be forced to skip Wimbledon, experts sayPregnant Williams may be forced to skip Wimbledon, experts say

The Edit: Prince’s estate is suing to stop the release of new musicThe Edit: Prince’s estate is suing to stop the release of new music

Islamic banking industry eyes welfare and image overhaulIslamic banking industry eyes welfare and image overhaul

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

At 4pm, BNM will conduct up to RM34.4 billion conventional overnight tender and RM9.7 billion for Qard overnight tender. At 4pm, BNM will conduct up to RM34.4 billion conventional overnight tender and RM9.7 billion for Qard overnight tender. KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) continuous intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

The central bank estimated today’s liquidity at RM44.76 billion in the conventional system and RM13.22 billion in Islamic funds.

BNM will conduct a RM10 billion range maturity auction money market tender for five days to 91 days, RM350 repo tender for 61 days, RM3.1 billion Islamic range maturity auction Qard tender for seven days to 22 days and RM500 million Commodity Murabahah Programme for 32 days.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct up to RM34.4 billion conventional overnight tender and RM9.7 billion for Qard overnight tender. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline