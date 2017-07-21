Short-term rates to remain stable on Bank Negara intervention

Bank Negara Malaysia will conduct a range maturity auction money market tender of RM10 billion for 4-61 days. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Short-term rates are expected to stay stable today with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) intervening to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

BNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM39.1 billion in the conventional system and RM12.99 billion in Islamic funds.

The central bank will conduct a range maturity auction money market tender of RM10 billion for 4-61 days.

It would also call for three Qard tenders namely RM1.5 billion for seven days, RM1.1 billion for 14 days and RM1.6 billion for 21 days.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct up to RM29.1 billion in conventional overnight tenders and a RM8.8 billion overnight Qard tender. — Bernama