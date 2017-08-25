Short-term rates remain stable on BNM intervention

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 ― Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

It estimated today's liquidity at RM32.47 billion in the conventional system and RM11.90 billion in Islamic funds.

BNM will conduct three conventional money market tenders comprising RM3 billion for 14 days, RM2 billion for 21 days and RM1 billion for 31 days.

It will also called for two Qard tenders ― RM2.2 billion for 14 days and RM500 million for 21 days.

At 4 pm, the central bank will conduct up to RM26.5 billion in conventional overnight tenders and a RM9.2 billion Qard overnight tender. ― Bernama