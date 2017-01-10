Short-term rates likely to remain steady on BNM’s intervention

The central bank estimated today's liquidity at RM33.56 billion in the conventional system and RM12.71 billion in Islamic funds. — Reuters picUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Short-term rates are expected to remain steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) continuous intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

BNM will conduct three conventional money market tenders of RM1.5 billion for seven days and 14 days respectively, as well as RM1 billion for 31 days, as well as a commodity Murabahah programme tender worth RM700 million for 31 days.

It will also conduct three Qard tenders worth RM2 billion for seven days, RM500 million for 14 days and RM1.7 billion for 21 days, alongside a RM380 million reverse repo tender for 45 days.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct an up to RM30 billion conventional overnight tender and RM7.8 billion overnight Qard. — Bernama