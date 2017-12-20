Short-term rates expected to remain stable

A woman walks pass the headquarters of Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) intervening to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

BNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM42.84 billion in the conventional system and RM12.28 billion in Islamic funds.

It will conduct money market tender of range maturity auction of RM15 billion for two to 62 days and a reverse repo tender valued at RM380 million for 33 days.

The central bank will also call for Qard tenders valued at RM150 million for seven days and RM2.4 billion tender for 14 days and RM1 billion tender for 21 days.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct up to RM28.2 billion in conventional overnight tenders and a RM8.7 billion overnight Qard tender. — Bernama