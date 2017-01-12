Short-term interbank rates stable

The headquarters of Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) continuous intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

The central bank estimated today’s liquidity at RM32.58 billion in the conventional system and RM10.90 billion in Islamic funds.

BNM will conduct three conventional money market tenders of RM1.5 billion for seven days, RM1 billion for 14 days and RM500 million for 32 days respectively.

This is alongside two Qard tenders of RM1.3 billion for seven days and RM900 million for 21 days.

BNM will also conduct a Commodity Murabahah Programme tender worth RM300 million for 14 days and RM200 million for 33 days.

At 4pm, it will conduct an up to RM29.5 billion conventional overnight tender and RM8.2 billion overnight Qard. — Bernama