Shopee targets five-fold increase on 9.9 Online Shopping Day

Tuesday August 22, 2017
01:47 PM GMT+8

Tools

Since the launch of the free shipping programme in May, there has been tremendous growth in the Shopee platform with most of the sellers recording double their previous daily orders. — Screen capture from Shopee Malaysia websiteSince the launch of the free shipping programme in May, there has been tremendous growth in the Shopee platform with most of the sellers recording double their previous daily orders. — Screen capture from Shopee Malaysia websiteKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Shopee, a mobile marketplace in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, is targeting five-fold increase in orders from the region through its three-day 9.9 Online Shopping Day.

Shopee regional managing director Ian Ho said to-date the company had achieved more than 50 million downloads regionally across seven countries.

“The annualised gross merchandise value is recorded at more than US$3 billion while the active product listings are at more than 100 million, regionally.

“In Malaysia itself, we have garnered four million downloads and more than 150,000 sellers nationwide,” he told a press conference here today on this year’s Shopee 9.9 campaign. — Bernama 

