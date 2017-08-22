Shopee targets five-fold increase on 9.9 Online Shopping Day

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Shopee, a mobile marketplace in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, is targeting five-fold increase in orders from the region through its three-day 9.9 Online Shopping Day.
Shopee regional managing director Ian Ho said to-date the company had achieved more than 50 million downloads regionally across seven countries.
“The annualised gross merchandise value is recorded at more than US$3 billion while the active product listings are at more than 100 million, regionally.
“In Malaysia itself, we have garnered four million downloads and more than 150,000 sellers nationwide,” he told a press conference here today on this year’s Shopee 9.9 campaign. — Bernama