Shell Malaysia ventures into e-commerce

Shell's move online has been seen as groundbreaking.— Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd has ventured into e-commerce today by offering its lubricant products via Lazada Malaysia in an effort to expand its market coverage.

Shell Lubricants Executive Director for South-East Asia (SEA), Troy Chapman, said the move was also made to complement its brick and mortar network in Malaysia and boost the sales of motor oil and passenger car’s oil to five per cent in the long run.

“But actually, we see a slight increase in consumption as people are changing oil and taking better care of their cars,” he said, adding that based on 2017 data versus 2016’s, the categories recorded growth of between one and two per cent.

Chapman said it was a groundbreaking move for Shell, being the first company to offer motor oil and passenger car’s oil online in Malaysia.

Its online store also offers oil change and motor vehicle maintenance service packages, but is currently only available in Klang Valley and Johor.

“In a couple of weeks we will ramp it up and offer it nationwide,” he said.

Chapman said the e-commerce strategy would be for the long run, as the consumer’s preference with regards to online shopping and online car servicing packages would depend on the success and reliability of its online store. — Bernama