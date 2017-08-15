SE Asia stocks cautious as North Korea tensions abate

An office worker walks past a logo of the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) outside its premises in Singapore April 23, 2014. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Aug 15 — Southeast Asian stock markets, except Singapore, inched higher this morning as North Korea’s leader signalled he would delay plans to fire a missile towards Guam, lifting investor risk appetite after a surge in tensions in the region last week.

Pyongyang’s detailed plans to land four missiles near the US Pacific territory prompted a flight into haven assets such as gold and the yen last week, when fears of a conflict helped wipe out nearly US$1 trillion (RM4.29 trillion) from global equity markets.

Separately, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said this morning there would be no military action without Seoul’s consent and his government would prevent war by all means.

“No news from North Korea is good news for the market,” said Taye Shim, head of research at Jakarta-based Mirae Asset Sekuritas.

“Our view is that North Korea risk is something that investors will need to live with.”

Asian shares rallied for a second day, rising 0.4 per cent.

In Southeast Asia, Philippines rose as much as 0.5 per cent, supported by financials and real estate stocks.

Megaworld Corp rose as much as 2.9 per cent, while Robinsons Land Corp gained 1.9 per cent.

Malaysian shares edged as much as 0.1 per cent higher, led by consumer discretionary and telecom stocks.

Genting Malaysia and AMMB Holdings were among the top performers.

Indonesia extended gains into a second day, rising as much as 0.4 per cent. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones by 1.6:1.

“We saw some encouraging rebound in the Indonesian market as investors reversed their risk-off bias,” Shim said.

Singapore stocks fell 0.3 per cent, hurt by financials, with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp falling as much as 1.3 per cent and DBS Group Holdings slipping 1.1 per cent. — Reuters