Scottish oil services company to start KL offices with over 100 jobs on offer

Wood Group signed a five-year operations and maintenance contract with global oil company Hess Corporation that will see it support the latter’s offshore facilities northeast of Peninsular Malaysia. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 ― Scottish oil services company Wood Group will open up offices in Malaysia’s capital of Kuala Lumpur offering up to 130 job opportunities for locals.

Wood signed a five-year operations and maintenance contract with global oil company Hess Corporation that will see it support the latter’s offshore facilities at the northeast of Peninsular Malaysia, the Herald Scotland reported today.

“Our commitment to creating strong local employment and supply chain opportunities in the areas where we work will be reinforced by this contract, which will focus on the recruitment and opportunity development for the national workforce in Malaysia,” Woods’ CEO for asset life cycle solutions in the Eastern Hemisphere Dave Stewart was quoted saying

The oil field that Wood will help Hess maintain will begin operations this year.

The contract also includes a one-year contract extension.

Jobs in the oil-and-gas sector for Malaysians dwindled after 2014 when global crude oil prices took a dive.

Many oil-and-gas workers here were retrenched over the past two years, and they also reported difficulty in obtaining banking loans due to uncertainty over their industry’s growth.