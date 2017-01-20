Schlumberger posts smaller fourth-quarter loss

The exterior of a Schlumberger Corporation building is pictured in West Houston January 16, 2015. — Reuters picPARIS, Jan 20 — Schlumberger NV, the world’s No.1 oilfield services provider, reported a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a year earlier, when it recorded more than US$2 billion in restructuring and asset impairment charges.

Net loss attributable to Schlumberger fell to US$204 million, or 15 cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from US$1.02 billion, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter included a US$536 million restructuring charge as well as a US$139 million charge related to Schlumberger’s acquisition of Cameron International Corp and a currency devaluation loss in Egypt.

Schlumberger’s revenue fell to US$7.11 billion from US$7.74 billion. — Reuters