Sapura Energy actively traded after contract win

Sapura Energy Bhd has won an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract for the Pegaga Development Project from Mubadala Petroleum. — sapuraenergy.com picKUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Sapura Energy Bhd rose by 8.74 per cent in active trade this morning after it won an engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) contract for the Pegaga Development Project from Mubadala Petroleum.

At 10.10am Sapura Energy’s share price increased by 4 sen to 56 sen with over 126 million shares traded.

The contract is for EPCIC works at the offshore integrated central gas processing platform facility in Block SK320, offshore waters of Sarawak, Malaysia.

The work is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2021 and would contribute positively towards the group's earnings for the financial year ending Jan 31, 2019, and the financial periods within the duration of the contract.

The risk factors affecting the contract include execution risks such as availability of skilled manpower and materials, changes in pricing, weather conditions and/or political, economic and regulatory conditions. — Bernama