Sanichi partners MNC to offer online luxury rental for Marina Point (VIDEO)

The deal enables Marina Point home owners to lease out their properties under a luxury homestay programme for 10 years upon completion of the SPSB developmental project. — Picture via Marina PointKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Sanichi Property Sdn Bhd (SPSB) and MNC Wireless Berhad (MNC) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to provide online leasing or short-term rental service at Marina Point in Klebang, Melaka.

The deal makes it possible for home owners to lease out their properties under a luxury homestay programme for 10 years upon completion of the SPSB developmental project.

“This is a rare opportunity and it not easy to find so many units of residential units in a building in Melaka to operate homestay business.

“Our unit owners and an operator would definitely benefit from the operating cost saving from this natural economics of scale at one location,” said Datuk Seri Pang Chow Huat, managing director of Sanichi Technology Berhad, the parent company of SPSB.

Marina Point is located just five minutes away from Melaka town and 30 minutes away from the North-South Highway.

Melaka received 16.28 million visitors last year, nearly double the numbers in 2009, resulting in increased demand for accommodation.

Statistics in 2016 showed tourist figures a day could hit 44,500, while the number of available rooms stood at 19,000 rooms per day.

“The demand and supply gap of hospitality in Melaka holds golden opportunity and MNC is certain that this alliance will contribute positively to its bottom line, given that online leasing or short-term rental service is the newest in-trend services that is sought after and the potential is huge,” said MNC executive director Christopher Tan Chor How.

Under the deal, MNC will lease, upgrade, market and operate 120 units of the Dual-Key Marina Point units into homestays.

Marina Point is a freehold mixed-development with a Gross Development Value of RM230 million that features a sky lounge, mini water theme park, 52-metre long swimming pool, gymnasium, mini theater and a mall.