S-E Asia stocks mostly up ahead of US non-farm payroll data

The Philippine Stock Exchange PSEI Index rose as much as 1.1 per cent and was headed for a second straight session of gains. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Aug 4 — Most South-east Asian stock markets edged up today ahead of US non-farm payroll data for July, with Philippine shares leading the rise on the back of gains in Energy Development Corp and its parent company, First Gen Corp.

Energy Development surged as much as 19.2 per cent to its highest since August 2015 after the renewable power producer said yesterday a consortium of investors had offered to buy about a third of the company.

First Gen jumped as much as 14.5 per cent in its biggest intraday percentage gain since March 2009.

"The market today is largely boosted by the performance of EDC and First Gen," said Charles Ang, an analyst with Manila-based COL Financial.

The Philippine Stock Exchange PSEI Index rose as much as 1.1 per cent before trimming gains to trade 0.6 per cent higher and was headed for a second straight session of gains.

Among other gainers, financial stocks such as SM Prime Holdings Inc and Ayala Corp rose 1.3 per cent and 1.7 per cent, respectively.

In other news, Philippines' annual inflation was 2.8 per cent in July, picking up slightly from the previous month's revised 2.7 per cent rate.

"It is more or less in line with the estimate of analysts," said Ang.

This week, Philippine shares had shed 2.4 per cent as of yesterday's close, heading for their worst week of the year.

Indonesian shares rose 0.3 per cent, supported by gains in financial and material stocks. An index of the region's 45 most liquid stock fell marginally.

Singapore shares dropped up to 0.4 per cent as oil and gas stocks took a hit from lower oil prices.

Sembcorp Industries Ltd declined 1.2 per cent, while DBS Group Holdings fell 2 per cent after the

city-state's biggest lender flagged pressures on asset quality.

Singapore shares were headed for a sixth straight weekly gain.

Malaysia and Vietnam were little changed, while Indonesia inched up.

Malaysia's exports in June grew 10 per cent from a year earlier, well below expectations, as shipments of manufactured goods fell.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was marginally higher, with many investors reluctant to stake out fresh positions ahead of the US jobs report later in the global day.

Investors will scrutinise the report for clues on whether it could influence the timing of the Federal Reserve's plans to tighten monetary policy. — Reuters