Ringgit opens marginally higher against US dollar

The ringgit is seeing some renewed demand to open slightly higher against the US dollar. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — The ringgit opened marginally higher against the US dollar this morning on renewed demand for the local currency, as market players directed their attention towards August’s US inflation data to be released soon.

At 9am, the local unit was quoted at 4.1970/2000 against the greenback from yesterday's close of 4.2040/2070.

Dealers said US inflation data could give a clue to the direction of US Federal Reserve’s interest rate plan.

The local note was traded mostly lower against a basket of other major currencies.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.1140/1176 from yesterday’s close of 3.1129/1165 and declined against the yen to 3.8089/8126 from 3.8069/8100 yesterday.

The local unit slipped against the British pound to 5.6177/6230 from yesterday’s 5.5510/5553 but appreciated against the euro to 4.9982/0030 from 5.0007/0051, previously. — Bernama