Ringgit opens lower against US dollar

Friday March 9, 2018
09:55 AM GMT+8

At 9am, the local note was quoted at 3.9110/9180 from yesterday’s 3.9070/9100. — Reuters picAt 9am, the local note was quoted at 3.9110/9180 from yesterday’s 3.9070/9100. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 9 ― The ringgit opened lower against the US dollar today, on a strengthening of the greenback on the back of a full-out trade war prospect, triggered by US President Donald Trump, said a dealer.

OANDA Head of Trading Asia-Pacific, Stephen Innes said the possibility of a trade war was weighing on regional sentiment, after Trump approve tariffs on steel and aluminium products.

“We may see an extended pickup in regional outflows as Trump continues to beat the trade war drums, where he is expected to take direct aim at Asia with his next tariff salvo,” he added.

Innes said lower global oil prices due to increased US production was also weighing on sentiment.

Meanwhile, the local note was higher against a basket of major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 2.9667/9738 from Thursday’s 2.9670/9704, while better against the euro at 4.8129/8227 when compared to yesterday’s 4.8373/8421.

It improved against the yen to 3.6654/6730 from 3.6827/6859 and appreciated against the British pound to 5.3968/4068 from 5.4155/5212. ― Bernama

