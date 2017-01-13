Ringgit opens lower against US dollar

Lack of demand ahead of the weekend sees the ringgit weaker against the US dollar. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — The ringgit was easier against the US dollar at today's opening, mainly due to a lack of demand for the local currency ahead of the weekend, a dealer said.

At 9am, the ringgit was quoted at 4.4600/4650 against the greenback from the 4.4560/4600 recorded yesterday.

The dealer said although the ringgit was slightly lower, traders expect it to strike a positive momentum, at least for the short term.

"Overall, the US dollar is still weak, thanks to US President-elect Donald Trump's lack of clarity on fiscal policy," the dealer said.

He said the other emerging currencies were also on a bullish momentum, which would influence the Malaysian currency market.

Against the other major currencies, the ringgit traded higher.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.1217/1259 from 3.1264/1303 yesterday and improved against the yen to 3.8762/8809 from 3.9067/9113.

The local unit appreciated vis-a-vis the euro to 4.7312/7383 from 4.7407/7468 and compared with the British pound, strengthened to 5.4189/4259 from 5.4657/4711. — Bernama