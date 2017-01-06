Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

The ringgit continues its climb against a weakening US dollar. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — The ringgit extended yesterday's gains to opened firmer against the US dollar today on improved appetite for the local note.

At 9.10am, the ringgit was quoted at 4.4740/4800 against the greenback compared with 4.4830/4870 yesterday.

A dealer said the rising oil prices coupled with a weaker greenback as investors grew cautious on the US economic outlook had helped boost demand for ringgit.

The overnight oil price settled at a one-week high in the overnight market following news that Saudi Arabia had cut production to meet the Petroleum Exporting Countries' (Opec) deal to reduce output.

Sentiment in the local market was also fueled by positive remarks from Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Othman Aziz, who agreed with bankers' forecast that the ringgit would rebound to a fair value of 4.1 against the US dollar in the third quarter of the year.

Bankers had forecast the rebound based on improving commodity prices such as rubber and palm oil, as well as steady economic fundamentals.

Othman said investors would continue to remain on the sidelines until US President-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony on Jan 20.

The ringgit, however, was traded lower against a basket of major currencies. — Bernama