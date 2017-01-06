Last updated Friday, January 06, 2017 11:53 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

Friday January 6, 2017
10:24 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Zidane: ‘Intelligent’ Ronaldo accepts need to rest moreZidane: ‘Intelligent’ Ronaldo accepts need to rest more

Visiting Turkish academic languishing in Sungai Buloh PrisonVisiting Turkish academic languishing in Sungai Buloh Prison

Le Pen calls for Frexit if EU denies France key powersLe Pen calls for Frexit if EU denies France key powers

The Edit: BBC’s ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ draws controversyThe Edit: BBC’s ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ draws controversy

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The ringgit continues its climb against a weakening US dollar. — File picThe ringgit continues its climb against a weakening US dollar. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — The ringgit extended yesterday's gains to opened firmer against the US dollar today on improved appetite for the local note.

At 9.10am, the ringgit was quoted at 4.4740/4800 against the greenback compared with 4.4830/4870 yesterday.

A dealer said the rising oil prices coupled with a weaker greenback as investors grew cautious on the US economic outlook had helped boost demand for ringgit.

The overnight oil price settled at a one-week high in the overnight market following news that Saudi Arabia had cut production to meet the Petroleum Exporting Countries' (Opec) deal to reduce output.

Sentiment in the local market was also fueled by positive remarks from Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Othman Aziz, who agreed with bankers' forecast that the ringgit would rebound to a fair value of 4.1 against the US dollar in the third quarter of the year.

Bankers had forecast the rebound based on improving commodity prices such as rubber and palm oil, as well as steady economic fundamentals.

Othman said investors would continue to remain on the sidelines until US President-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony on Jan 20.

The ringgit, however, was traded lower against a basket of major currencies. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline