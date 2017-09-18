Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar this morning on buying interest as the greenback remained weak following uncertainties lingering over the upcoming US Federal Open Market Committee meeting this month.

At 9am, the local unit was quoted at 4.1870/1900 against the US dollar from 4.1880/1910 last Friday.

Oanda Head of Trading Asia-Pacific Stephen Innes said the ringgit was well positioned, backed by positive domestic macro environment and supported by global growth. — Bernama