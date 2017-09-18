Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

Monday September 18, 2017
09:36 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Gareth Bale and Real Madrid get back to winning waysGareth Bale and Real Madrid get back to winning ways

The Edit: Kinky sex and porn linked to higher divorce rates in IranThe Edit: Kinky sex and porn linked to higher divorce rates in Iran

The Edit: Tasty local fare around Kampung Baru LRT stationThe Edit: Tasty local fare around Kampung Baru LRT station

The Edit: ‘It’ still scaring off competitionThe Edit: ‘It’ still scaring off competition

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar this morning on buying interest as the greenback remained weak following uncertainties lingering over the upcoming US Federal Open Market Committee meeting this month. 

At 9am, the local unit was quoted at 4.1870/1900 against the US dollar from 4.1880/1910 last Friday.

Oanda Head of Trading Asia-Pacific Stephen Innes said the ringgit was well positioned, backed by positive domestic macro environment and supported by global growth. — Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline