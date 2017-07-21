Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

The ringgit continues its climb against the US dollar, chalking up gains at the opening of trade for the fourth day in-a-row. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar for the fourth consecutive day, driven by continuous interest in emerging market assets amid the lack of catalyst in major economies, dealers said.

At 9am, the local unit stood at 4.2840/2870 against the greenback compared with yesterday's close of 4.2900/2930.

A dealer said the European Central Bank’s decision to leave rates unchanged helped to further drive interest in emerging markets assets.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was mixed against other major currencies.

It eased against the Singapore dollar to 3.1343/1379 from yesterday's 3.1307/1340 and depreciated against the Japanese yen to 3.8250/8284 from 3.8174/8218 the previous day.

The local unit appreciated against the British pound to 5.5516/5560 from yesterday’s 5.5620/5663 but weakened against the euro to 4.9810/9849 from 4.9348/9387 yesterday. — Bernama