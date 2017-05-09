Last updated -- GMT+8

Ringgit opens easier against US dollar

Tuesday May 9, 2017
10:45 AM GMT+8

The Edit: Pepe, the sometimes-racist Internet frog, is officially dead

The Edit: See the new trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049'

The Edit: Is a Stradivarius violin easier to hear? Science says no

Fighting Bouchard gets better of Sharapova in thrilling clash

At 9.03am, the local note was quoted at 4.3390/3420 against the greenback from 4.3350/3380 yesterday. — AFP picAt 9.03am, the local note was quoted at 4.3390/3420 against the greenback from 4.3350/3380 yesterday. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — The ringgit eased at the opening against the US Dollar today as the positive sentiment spillover from the French presidential election were short lived, as traders took on a profit taking stance post election, said dealers.

A dealer said the greenback, stood strong on increased expectation of the Federal Reserve raising US rates.

Meanwhile, dealers said the local note remained buoyed as further decline was capped by the increase in crude oil prices today.

West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil rose 0.41 per cent to US$46.62 per barrel and Brent Crude improved 0.39 per cent to US$49.53.

The ringgit was however, traded higher against most major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0852/0875 from 3.0856/0886 and was higher against the Japanese yen at 3.8290/8326 from 3.8523/8560 yesterday.

The ringgit improved against the British pound to 5.6186/6242 from 5.6208/6264 and gained against the euro to 4.7404/7454 from 4.7412/7462 previously. — Bernama

