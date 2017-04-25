Ringgit opens at 4.3890/3920 against US greenback

The ringgit was traded mixed against most major currencies. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar today as the greenback eased against the major currencies on the back of optimism on the euro following the first round result of French election.

At 9.13am, the local note stood at 4.3890/3920 against the greenback from 4.3980/3000 registered at 6pm on Friday.

A dealer said investors’ sentiment towards the ringgit also improved as the interest shifted away from the greenback

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mixed against most major currencies.

The local note fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.1485/1525 from 3.1466/1485 on Friday and was higher against the yen at 3.9936/9982 from 4.0286/0315 previously .

The ringgit strengthened against the British pound to 5.6083/6139 from 5.6259/6298 on Friday. It, however, slipped against the euro to 4.7651/7702 from 4.7076/7111 previously. — Bernama