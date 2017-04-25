Last updated -- GMT+8

Ringgit opens at 4.3890/3920 against US greenback

Tuesday April 25, 2017
10:00 AM GMT+8

Tools

The ringgit was traded mixed against most major currencies. — AFP picThe ringgit was traded mixed against most major currencies. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, April  25 — The ringgit opened  higher against the US dollar today as the greenback eased against the major currencies on the back of optimism on the euro following the first round result of French election.

At 9.13am, the local note stood at 4.3890/3920 against the greenback from 4.3980/3000 registered at 6pm on Friday.

A dealer said investors’ sentiment towards the ringgit also improved as the interest shifted away from the greenback

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mixed  against most major currencies.

The local note fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.1485/1525  from 3.1466/1485 on Friday and was higher against the yen at 3.9936/9982  from 4.0286/0315 previously .

The ringgit strengthened against the British pound to  5.6083/6139 from 5.6259/6298 on Friday. It, however, slipped against the euro to 4.7651/7702  from 4.7076/7111 previously. — Bernama

