Ringgit extends gains to close sharply higher against greenback

People look at the exchange rate at a money changer displaying a poster of US dollar bill, Chinese yuan and the ringgit in Singapore August 24, 2015. —Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The ringgit extended its gains from last week to close sharply higher against the US dollar today, in line with the better performance of Asian currencies following the French presidential elections on Sunday, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local note was quoted at 4.3690/3740 against the greenback compared with 4.3980/4000 today.

A dealer said the French first presidential results, which saw far-right leader, Marine Le Pen go to the second round of the presidential election on May 7, 2017, had raised worries among investors.

“Hence, they have shifted towards emerging currencies, including the ringgit,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kenanga Research said in a note today that the positive market sentiment in the country also spurred demand for the local note.

“It was reported that the Malaysian economy would keep growing over the next few months, judging from the annual change of the Leading Index (LI) which rose to 0.8 per cent in February from 0.5 per cent in January,” it said.

LI is the indicator which monitors the economic performance in advance.

Besides, it said Bank Negara Malaysia’s international reserves, which was higher at US$95.7 billion as at April 14, 2017 from US$95.4 billion on March 31, 2017, also boosted market sentiment.

At the close, the ringgit was traded higher against most major currencies.

It appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.1364/1404 from 3.1590/1609 and traded higher against the Japanese yen at 3.9585/9634 from 3.9906/9927 on Friday.

It also strengthened against the British pound to 5.5949/5027 from 5.6391/6434 and advanced against the euro to 4.7539/7611 from 4.7802/7841 previously.

The local market was closed on Monday in conjunction with the installation of Sultan Muhammad V as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong. — Bernama