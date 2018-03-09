Ringgit extends bearish tone, ends lower

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 ― The ringgit extended yesterday’s bearish tone as external factors continued to weigh on the local currency trading alongside other Asian currencies.

At 6pm, the local note was quoted at 3.9100/9140 from Thursday’s 3.9070/9100.

A dealer said the greenback strengthened vis-a-vis most Asian currencies as the meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un would provide support for the US dollar as well as the won.

“Put that aside, investors viewed the recent US non-farm payroll data for February as a key driver for Federal Reserve rate increase expectations as soon as on March 21, which could give the US dollar some direction,” the dealer said.

Meanwhile, the local note was mostly higher against a basket of major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 2.9653/9694 from yesterday’s 2.9670/9704, was better against the euro at 4.8093/8158 from 4.8373/8421 on Thursday and improved against the yen to 3.6610/6662 against yesterday’s 3.6827/6859.

The ringgit also improved against the British pound to 5.3997/3060 from 5.4155/5212 previously. ― Bernama