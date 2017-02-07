Last updated Tuesday, February 07, 2017 9:56 pm GMT+8

Ringgit ends lower versus US dollar

Tuesday February 7, 2017
At 6pm, the local unit closed at 4.4340/4380 against the US dollar from Monday’s close of 4.4250/4290 — Reuters picAt 6pm, the local unit closed at 4.4340/4380 against the US dollar from Monday’s close of 4.4250/4290 — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — The ringgit closed lower against the the US dollar today on lack of demand for the local currency, a dealer said. 

At 6pm, the local unit closed at 4.4340/4380 against the US dollar from yesterday's close of 4.4250/4290. 

A dealer said the ringgit’s fall was in line with the performance of emerging currencies vis-a-vis the greenback on weaker sentiment, especially after data showed China’s reserves were at its lowest since February 2011. 

Against a basket of major currencies, the local note was traded mostly higher.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.1239/1276 from 3.1385/1418 and increased versus the British pound to 5.4822/4889 from 5.5197/5261. 

Vis-a-vis the euro, the ringgit appreciated to 4.7258/7318 from 4.7551/7598 but declined to 3.9448/9491 from 3.9312/9351 against the yen. — Bernama

