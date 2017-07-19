Ringgit ends lower as US dollar pressured by political developments

The ringgit traded mostly lower against other currencies today. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The ringgit ended marginally lower against the US dollar today as the greenback came under pressure against a backdrop of discouraging political developments in the United States, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local unit stood at 4.2845/2885 against the greenback compared with yesterday’s close of 4.2840/2860.

A dealer told Bernama that the fact that two Republican Senators opposed to the ‘’Obamacare’’ being replaced sent shock waves through equity and foreign exchange markets.

Meanwhile, FXTM Research Analyst Lukman Otunuga said the ringgit’s fundamentals was, however, intact against the greenback aided by Malaysia’s rate of inflation which improved to 3.6 per cent in June from 3.9 per cent in May, pointed to signs of improving price stability.

“With consumer prices stabilising for the third month in a row and coming within Bank Negara Malaysia’s inflation target of between three and four per cent in 2017, inflationary pressures may be a thing of the past,” said Otunuga.

He said as the ringgit continued to recover, amid improving sentiment and confidence over Malaysia’s economy, inflationary pressures may continue to ease further, moving forward.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.1308/1342 from 3.1359/1385 yesterday and eased against the yen to 3.8272/8311 from 3.8175/8203 yesterday.

Meanwhile, the local note improved against the pound to 5.5801/5862 from 5.5885/5915 and advanced against the euro to 4.9396/9451 from 4.9480/9520, previously. — Bernama