Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

Friday October 6, 2017
06:46 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — The ringgit closed lower in tandem with most Asian emerging currencies as the US dollar was holding steady ahead of the release of US non-farm payrolls data due later today which will offer a clue to the US Federal Reserve’s next course of action.

At 6pm, the local unit was quoted at 4.2360/2390 against the greenback from yesterday’s 4.2270/2300.

A dealer said the data would support expectations of the Fed timing its next rate increase, perhaps before year-end.

The local note, however, traded higher against other major currencies today.

It strengthened against the Singapore dollar to 3.0999/0039 from Thursday’s 3.1026/1060 and inched up against the yen to 3.7500/7533 from 3.7533/7563 yesterday.

The ringgit appreciated against the euro to 4.9574/9626 from 4.9722/9762 on Thursday and strengthened against the British pound to 5.5326/5378 from 5.5767/5823 yesterday. — Bernama

