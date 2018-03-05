Ringgit ends lower against US dollar over US tariffs

An employee counts money as he poses inside a money exchange centre in Kuala Lumpur October 22, 2013. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — The ringgit closed slightly lower against the US dollar today, as “knock-on effect” hit the local currency due to US President Donald Trump’s remarks on planned tariffs on aluminium and steel last week.

A dealer said further development in the proposal to impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminium would potentially spark trade war between the US, China and Europe.

“Investors viewed that this hampered Malaysia’s currency as China an Europe are taking the same measure, hence affecting the country’s export position,” he said, adding that the move taken by Trump could also lead to a decline in oil prices.

At 6pm, the local note was quoted at 3.9050/9080 versus the greenback from Friday’s 3.9020/9050. — Bernama