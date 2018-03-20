Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The ringgit ended higher against the US dollar today tracking the performances of most Asian currencies, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local note was quoted at 3.9150/9200 against the US dollar compared with Monday’s 3.9160/9190.

A dealer said the Asian currencies rebounded from recent declines as market participants awaited clues from a Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting on its interest rate decision and guidance.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will begin a two-day meeting later in the day.

“The US rate increase has been largely priced in by investors, with the Fed expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday,” he said.

Meanwhile, OANDA Head of Trading Asia-Pacific, Stephen Innes, told Bernama the ringgit remained in a defensive posture amid directional trade most of the session weighted down by the looming FOMC meeting.

“Regional equities remain in the red most of the day led by the tech sector (Facebook data scandal) which did not help local sentiment.

“The markets in general are struggling to find a direction hence awaiting the outcome from this week’s FOMC for clarity,” he said.

The ringgit was traded mostly lower against a basket of major currencies, except the yen.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 2.9727/9769 from Monday’s 2.9712/9746 and slipped versus the euro to 4.8205/8287 from 4.8096/8137 yesterday.

The local currency depreciated against the British pound at 5.4912/4998 from 5.4718/4768 yesterday.

It, however, was higher against the yen at 3.6816/6866 from 3.6936/6975 on Monday. — Bernama