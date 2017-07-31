Ringgit eases against US dollar

People look at the exchange rate at a moneychanger displaying a poster of US dollar bill, Chinese yuan and the ringgit in Singapore August 24, 2015. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The ringgit eased against the US dollar at the close today on subdued sentiment weighed by the weaker equity market.

At 6pm, the local unit stood at 4.2800/2830 against the greenback compared with Friday’s close of 4.2795/2835.

A dealer said the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ended at an intra-day low of 1,760.03, down 7.05 points from last Friday’s closing, derailed by losses in the finance stocks.

Against a basket of major currencies, the ringgit was traded lower.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.1542/1569 from 3.1481/1522 on Friday and versus the yen, it depreciated to 3.8712/8743 from 3.8461/8514 last week.

It declined against the British pound to 5.6128/6180 from 5.5989/5045 on Friday and eased against the euro to 5.0217/0261 from 5.0130/0185 previously. — Bernama