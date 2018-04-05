Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Report: S. Korean cryptocurrency employees detained over alleged embezzlement

Thursday April 5, 2018
10:50 AM GMT+8

This is the first time employees of a local cryptocurrency business have been detained in South Korea. — Reuters picThis is the first time employees of a local cryptocurrency business have been detained in South Korea. — Reuters picSEOUL, April 5 — Employees of Coinnest, South Korea's fifth largest cryptocurrency exchange, were detained on Thursday in connection with the alleged embezzlement of assets, Maeil Business Newspaper reported today, citing prosecutors.

Coinnest was not immediately available for comment, although the company's websites appeared to be operating as normal.

Prosecutors did not have an immediate comment.

It is the first time employees of a local cryptocurrency business have been detained in South Korea, the world's third largest cryptocurrency trading country. — Reuters

