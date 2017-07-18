Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Report: Malaysian labour force up 0.1pc in May

Tuesday July 18, 2017
12:45 PM GMT+8

Tools

In the Labour Force Statistics report released today, it said the labour force participation rate in May 2017 inched up 0.1 per cent to 67.8 per cent compared with April. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The Malaysian labour force increased 0.1 per cent in May 2017 to 14.96 million compared to 14.94 million in the previous month, said the Department of Statistics (DoS).

In the Labour Force Statistics report released today, it said the labour force participation rate in May 2017 inched up 0.1 per cent to 67.8 per cent compared with April.

It  also added 0.1 per cent on year-on-year comparison in May.

The DoS said the Malaysian unemployment rate for the month was unchanged at 3.4 per cent as compared to the previous month and year-on-year.

There were 7.12 million people or 32.3 per cent of working age (15-64 years)  in respect of the population outside the labour force, namely housewives, students, retirees, disabled persons and those not interested in working, said the report. — Bernama

