Renault hits record sales and profit on Lada, Nissan contribution

Friday July 28, 2017
01:37 PM GMT+8

People walk past a Lada Kalina Cross car on display at the 2016 Moscow International AutoSalon in Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2016. — Reuters picPeople walk past a Lada Kalina Cross car on display at the 2016 Moscow International AutoSalon in Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2016. — Reuters picPARIS, July 28 — French carmaker Renault said first-half sales and profit rose to a new record, buoyed by the consolidation of Lada maker AvtoVAZ and a bigger contribution from affiliate Nissan.

Operating profit jumped 18 per cent to €1.82 billion (RM9.11 billion), Renault said today, in step with the increase in revenue to €29.5 billion — boosted by the inclusion of its Russian subsidiary’s numbers since the start of 2017.

Renault’s group operating profit margin edged up to 6.2 per cent from 6.1 per cent, with core auto division profitability also rising 0.1 points to 4.8 per cent.

Net income surged 58 per cent to €2.38 billion, helped by €1.29 billion in profit from Renault’s 43.4 per cent Nissan stake — up 72 per cent on last year’s contribution. — Reuters

