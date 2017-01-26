Last updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 5:30 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Thunderstorm

Money

Proton expects to announce foreign strategic partner in April

Thursday January 26, 2017
02:55 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Italy ends search for avalanche victims as toll hits 29Italy ends search for avalanche victims as toll hits 29

Serena sets up all-Williams final at Melbourne ParkSerena sets up all-Williams final at Melbourne Park

The Edit: How Bruce Lee exploded a stereotype with a single punchThe Edit: How Bruce Lee exploded a stereotype with a single punch

Former Tabung Haji unit chief charged with CBT involving RM2.5mFormer Tabung Haji unit chief charged with CBT involving RM2.5m

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Proton CEO Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali speaks at the launch of the new Proton Perdana at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre June 14, 2016. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaProton CEO Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali speaks at the launch of the new Proton Perdana at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre June 14, 2016. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSHAH ALAM, Jan 26 — Proton Holdings Bhd aims to announce its foreign strategic partner in April, or the latest by end-June, its chief executive officer Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali said.

He said currently there are three final shortlisted potential foreign strategic partners that are doing due diligence process on Proton.

“It is a complex transaction for a complex industry and this will surely take time.

“And when they come out with their proposals later on, we still have to do a lot of clarification, evaluation, and perhaps negotiations,” he added.

He said this at a press conference here today after Proton received the accreditation as a one-stop centre for the National Dual Training System programme endorsed by the Ministry of Human Resources and the Department of Skills Development for skills training in automotive. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline