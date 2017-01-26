Proton expects to announce foreign strategic partner in April

Proton CEO Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali speaks at the launch of the new Proton Perdana at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre June 14, 2016. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSHAH ALAM, Jan 26 — Proton Holdings Bhd aims to announce its foreign strategic partner in April, or the latest by end-June, its chief executive officer Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali said.

He said currently there are three final shortlisted potential foreign strategic partners that are doing due diligence process on Proton.

“It is a complex transaction for a complex industry and this will surely take time.

“And when they come out with their proposals later on, we still have to do a lot of clarification, evaluation, and perhaps negotiations,” he added.

He said this at a press conference here today after Proton received the accreditation as a one-stop centre for the National Dual Training System programme endorsed by the Ministry of Human Resources and the Department of Skills Development for skills training in automotive. — Bernama